Double fatal accident closes all lanes of I-70 at Holt Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State police are currently investigating an accident that killed two people on I-70.

This happened near mile marker 76, on Indy’s west side.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the crash.

Police say both of the victims were hit while outside of a stopped car on the interstate.

One person was hit by a State Trooper’s vehicle, who was responding.

Sergeant John Perrine, with ISP, said it all happened very quickly.

“Within seconds of the initial impact, a trooper happened to be driving in area,” he said. “The vehicle in front of him swerved around the wreckage and he activated his emergency lights. At this point, as he was approaching the scene, he struck one of the deceased in the center lane.”

The other person was hit by a different car.

The investigation is ongoing.