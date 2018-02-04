Four die in two separate crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Four people are dead following two separate crashes, both of which investigators say possibly involved alcohol. One of those victims was Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson.

The first of those accidents happening in Lawrence, the second, where Jackson was killed, on I-70.

At just 26-years-old, Colts linebacker Jackson had so much life left to live. But that was taken around 4:00 Sunday morning, when alleged drunk driver Alex Cabrera Gonsales plowed into Jackson and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.

“The impact caused one of those people to be thrown into the roadway,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

A nearby ISP trooper was first to respond, but in doing so, police say that trooper accidentally ran over one of the victims who was lying in the center lane. Gonsales, police say, took off on foot, but was arrested nearby.

“Two people lost their lives we believe at the hands of a drunk driver,” said Perrine, “it’s very difficult how many people this is now going to affect.”

But about an hour before that crash, another one happened in Lawrence, on east 46th street. Authorities say another suspected drunk driver crossed the center lane, and hit another car head on. Both drivers were killed, and one passenger in each car was taken to the hospital, where both remain in serious condition.

“There’s just so many alternatives to getting behind the wheel impaired or intoxicated,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, “and as we see the results can be tragic, and there are families who have suffered a permanent loss here.”

Woodruff says his department is continuing to investigate that crash, adding it needs to be a reminder to be responsible.

“There are choices, there are alternatives, and this has been such a big focus for a very long time now,” said Woodruff.

Gonsales is being held in the Marion County Jail. We did reach out to the family of Jeffrey Monroe, but were told they were too upset to say anything. Neither victim in the Lawrence crash has been identified.