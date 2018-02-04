× Frigid start to Monday, several snow chances this week

A MESSY END TO THE WEEKEND

Snow ending tonight. We’re not looking for anymore accumulation but there’s enough moisture on the ground to create slick road conditions. Use caution during the morning commute as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will be a frigid start to the morning with wind chills near and below zero. It will be a colder day with highs getting to the lower 20’s by lunchtime and topping out in the mid to upper 20’s.

SNOW CHANCES RETURN

Some sunshine around in the morning and early afternoon, then, clouds roll back in and snow chances return. The best timing tomorrow night comes after 8 PM and lingering through early Tuesday morning.

Snow totals range from 1-2″ in Central Indiana but we could see higher totals farther north.

PREPARE FOR A COLD WEEK

Temperatures this week remain mostly below average with several chances to see more snow.