IN Focus: Candidates discuss race for U.S. Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - It was a busy week at the secretary of state's office, with multiple U.S. Senate candidates officially filing for this year's Senate race.
In the video above, we talk with incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and his three leading Republican challengers, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN), and former State Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN), who has now filed more signatures than any other candidate in the race.
Braun also led all Republicans in fourth quarter fundraising with $2 million raised, though much of that amount came from money Braun loaned to his own campaign.
Still, Braun has now pulled nearly even with Rokita and Messer in terms of total cash on hand, with Donnelly still leading the way overall.
Democrats were quick to pounce on the fundraising figures, in a statement earlier this week:
After raising more than $1.2 million in the fourth quarter and finishing with over $5.3 million on hand, Joe Donnelly has out raised Congressmen Messer and Rokita combined and reported more cash on hand than both combined for the second straight quarter.
“It’s apparent why Congressman Rokita and Congressman Messer tried to hide their fundraising numbers as long as they could: they’re abysmal,” said Michael Feldman, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party. “The mudslinging between the two men has clearly left grassroots Republicans underwhelmed, uninspired and unwilling to donate. As the personal attacks pick up in the four months between now and the primary, will voters’ enthusiasm, and their fundraising, only continue to get worse?”