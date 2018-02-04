× Man shot in the chest late Saturday night in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Avon police responded to reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived at the 100 block of Avon Village Drive, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say he was shot outside of the house, on the street.

The responding officers were able to apply emergency medical aid to the victim.

The man was transported to the hospital, where at last check, he was undergoing surgery.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and they do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

The Assistant Chief of the Avon Police Department, Brian Nugent, said they are talking to witnesses to try to figure out just what happened.

“We do have an individual who has been identified as a witness and detectives are following up on suspect information as we speak,” he said.

So far, two people have been detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.