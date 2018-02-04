IN Focus: Panelists discuss controversial memo, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the controversial FISA memo be viewed by Hoosiers and around the country?
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Tony Samuel and Christina Hale discuss this week's top stories, including the fallout from the memo's release, reaction to the State of the Union, and several topics making news in Indiana:
- The latest news on the race for U.S. Senate - including an unusual fight - over the Fighting Irish
- Reaction to another failed attempt at hate crime legislation in Indiana, and what it could mean in the effort to land Amazon's second North American headquarters
- The chaos on City-County Council after new council president Stephen Clay fired the council attorney and other staffers