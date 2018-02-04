× Snow to start Super Bowl Sunday with falling afternoon temperatures

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Dry air and temperatures just above freezing decreased our precipitation overnight. Snow along and ahead of a cold front has developed in northwest Indiana and is now falling in Indianapolis.

The morning hours are our best chance of snow with a few lingering spotty snow showers this afternoon. Minimal accumulations up to 1″ are possible.

Temperatures drop off this afternoon, falling into the upper 20s by 5pm.

Rain and snow chances continue through this week as quick moving disturbances slide through Indiana.