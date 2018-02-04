Two killed in Lawrence accident, two others critically injured
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two people are dead and others are in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence.
Both directions of East 46th Street are closed, and will be for the next several hours.
This happened around 3 a.m., early Sunday morning in the 7800 block of East 46th Street.
That’s near Pendleton Pike.
The call came in as a possible inverted vehicle with possible entrapment.
The drivers of both of vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
We have a crew on the scene right now, and we will keep you updated.