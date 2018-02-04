× Zach’s Championship Nachos

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He finally did it! After a few years of trying, Zach finally won our morning show Super Bowl “Nacho-Off” with his Championship Nachos.

Here’s the recipe, if you’d like to make them at home:

-Tortilla chips (Mission Rounds)

– 1lb. ground beef

– Taco seasoning (I chose a liquid sauce, mixed in with browned ground beef)

– Shredded cheese (Kraft Mexican mix)

– Shredded lettuce

– Diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro

– Sliced black olives

– Sour cream (as much as you want to slop on there)

– Enjoy!