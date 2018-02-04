Zach’s Championship Nachos
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He finally did it! After a few years of trying, Zach finally won our morning show Super Bowl “Nacho-Off” with his Championship Nachos.
Here’s the recipe, if you’d like to make them at home:
-Tortilla chips (Mission Rounds)
– 1lb. ground beef
– Taco seasoning (I chose a liquid sauce, mixed in with browned ground beef)
– Shredded cheese (Kraft Mexican mix)
– Shredded lettuce
– Diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro
– Sliced black olives
– Sour cream (as much as you want to slop on there)
– Enjoy!