× Former IMPD officer pleads guilty in detective’s shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former IMPD officer pleaded guilty to charges connected to the shooting of an off-duty detective.

Adrian “Scott” Aurs entered a guilty plea Monday to two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.

Aurs was arrested in July 2016 after he was accused of shooting at an off-duty detective who was at his estranged wife’s apartment to take a report on a domestic dispute.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Aurs then fled along I-74, calling his father-in-law to apologize before being arrested following a standoff on a highway bridge over the Ohio River by the Cincinnati Police SWAT team.

His employment with IMPD was terminated in December 2017.

Details of the plea agreement are not available, but Aurs will be sentenced in March. He faces up to 16 years in prison.