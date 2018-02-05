× Frigid start to the week; more snow accumulates tonight!

Skies are clear and temperatures have plummeted in the overnight! Most areas starting this Monday in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Many roads are slick or icy due to the light snow that fell Sunday evening. Officially, a 1/2″ at the airport but it was the light, powdery stuff, so quite slick in spots. We will enjoy a good dose of sunshine today, as temperatures slowly recover back into the upper 20’s.

Steady, light snow is in the forecast tonight, as a clipper swings through the state! Most snow will not start falling until after dark, beyond the evening rush hour. This should ensure a pretty quiet day and drive home. Snowfall totals for most will be up to an 1″, with perhaps a little more across our northern counties with up to 2″ on the high end of things. This will be a fast-mover “quick hitter” and will be long gone by Tuesday’s morning rush. With that said, expect more delays and closures for some schools tomorrow. As well as, some very slick travel in spots too for the morning rush hour.

Could see additional snow on Wednesday too…busy week ahead!