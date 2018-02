Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, gift ideas for your gal pals and female family members.

The clothing line, "BeCandylicious", encourages you to live the sweet life all year long. It was created by a mom who wanted to realize her dream and spend more time with her family.

Ashley Johnston-Daly showed off her business on FOX59 Morning News. She's also offering a 30 percent discount if you use the code, "Fox Rocks".