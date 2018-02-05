× It wasn’t your imagination–the Super Bowl broadcast had a blackout Sunday

During NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s game—the biggest television event of the year—a technical hang-up had viewers across the nation wondering what went wrong.

NBC scrambled to find out what happened—and a spokesperson later blamed equipment failure for the problem, which lasted nearly 30 seconds. It happened in the second quarter, just after the New England Patriots kicked a field goal.

“We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed,” the spokesperson said.

Many speculated that NBC had accidentally skipped an advertisement. It would’ve been an expensive blunder, since a 30-second spot cost about $5 million this year.

Viewers nationwide expressed surprise at the brief outage, with many wondering if something went wrong with their own TV and changing the channel to make sure everything was working. Others checked in with social media to see if anyone else saw the same thing.

The snafu wasn’t nearly as long, but it brought back memories of the 2013 blackout at the Superdome in New Orleans during Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. That problem caused a 34-minute interruption in the game.