IU ends 4-game losing streak with victory over Rutgers 65-43

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana left no doubt about ending a season-long four-game losing streak, running away from Rutgers, 65-43.

Robert Johnson hit the opening three-pointer, IU jumped out to a 17-3 lead, and the Scarlet Knights got no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

Johnson finished with 19, while junior top scorer Juwan Morgan added 24 more, as Archie Miller’s team moved to 13-12 overall, 6-7 in Big Ten play.

Indiana’s defense was a major force, holding Rutgers to just 24 percent shooting for the night in Piscataway, where the Knights had pushed 3rd ranked Purdue to the brink before falling two points short on Saturday.

After the short turnaround, IU hopes to use the victory as momentum, as they host Minnesota in Bloomington Friday night.

IU beat the Golden Gophers earlier this season in Minneapolis.