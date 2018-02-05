× Justin Timberlake adds Indianapolis to 2018 concert slate

Fresh off his Super Bowl LII halftime performance, pop star Justin Timberlake unveiled a slate of new concert dates, including a stop in Indianapolis.

Timberlake will perform Dec. 14 at bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

The singer added 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada, including St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, New Orleans, Kansas City, St. Louis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Denver, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The concerts are part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

Timberlake last performed in Indianapolis for a concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in December 2013.

Timberlake’s latest album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, Feb. 2—just in time for his Super Bowl performance. It is his fourth studio album. His last world tour sold out arenas and stadiums across the globe in 2013 and 2014, organizers said.

