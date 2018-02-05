Man found with more than two dozen fake $20 bills after trying to buy food at Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested a North Vernon man after they say he tried to use a fake $20 bill to buy food at a Columbus McDonald’s.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 2205 Jonathan Moore Pike around 12:15 a.m. Monday. An employee told police that a drive-thru customer tried to use a fake $20 bill to buy food and then drove off before getting his order.

Officers tracked the driver, identified as Micah F. Rogers, 24, North Vernon, to a nearby gas station and took him into custody. While searching Rogers, officers found an envelope containing 24 counterfeit $20 bills with the same serial number.

Police said Rogers used the fake money to buy items at the gas station and another convenience store in Bartholomew County.

He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of forgery and theft.