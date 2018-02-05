× Man locates puppy stolen from Westfield PetSmart and ends up adopting her

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The search for a puppy stolen during an adoption event at an Indiana PetSmart is over.

According to a Kokomo-based animal rescue group, a woman took off with the dog, named Cleo, on Saturday.

On Monday, the rescue group announced that a man visiting the Indy Humane Society found the woman crying in the parking lot with Cleo. When the man asked if she okay, the woman reportedly said her husband wouldn’t let her keep the dog, so she was turning her in at the shelter. The man then offered to take the dog off her hands, according to the rescue group.

The man later saw a photo of Cleo on Facebook and realized she had been stolen, so he returned her to the clinic and offered to formally adopt her. His application was approved and now Cleo has a forever home.

“Miracles do happen and because of all the shares on Facebook and the news media, she was safely returned, and we are forever grateful to everyone that helped in getting Cleo back to us safe and sound,” said rescue group.