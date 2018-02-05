2018 is the year of the vegan. IndyStar's Liz Biro will be here all month to show us that giving up meat doesn't meat missing out. She was here today along with Chef Ian Phillips from Three Carrots.
Meatless Monday
-
Government proposes new rules for hog slaughter
-
‘Disgusting’ photos show raw meat-filled shopping carts at California grocery store
-
RECIPE: Smoked Full Beef Tenderloin
-
RECIPE: Prime Rib
-
RECIPE: Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Union 50
-
Foodie Spotlight: The Eagle
-
New Facebook group out to help others in Boone County
-
RECIPE: Italian Beef Sandwiches
-
Foodie Spotlight: Boulder Creek Dining Company
-
-
New study: Uncooked flour may contain E. coli
-
Foodie Spotlight: Sullivan’s Steakhouse
-
Flanner House receives $400,000 grant to improve healthy food options