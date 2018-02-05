Meet the teen who took the Super Bowl selfie with Justin Timberlake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- It's pretty cool to be a seventh grader who scores tickets to the Super Bowl. But, it's quite another thing to become an instant internet star just for talking an impromptu selfie at the championship game.

During Sunday night's halftime show, megastar Justin Timberlake walked right up to 13-year-old Ryan McKenna during his performance at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'” McKenna told the Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”

This stuff is brazy 🤘🏻😂😂 A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@ryanmckenn) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:00pm PST

Well, McKenna "went for it" -- and his selfie with Timberlake quickly went viral after being snapped Sunday night.

The seventh grader from Hingham, Massachusetts said his phone instantly started blowing up after his big moment.

Meet Ryan McKenna, the kid who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl LII https://t.co/THjdpDX50k pic.twitter.com/2385h5Rkjq — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) February 5, 2018

The internet has now dubbed him "SelfieKid." The hash-tag "#SelfieKid" become the a trending topic everywhere.

When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018

When you Chilling with #JustinTimberlake but your mom texts you that it's Bedtime #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/ZFev5AunUe — Eric Grochowski (@GrochowskiEric) February 5, 2018

The halftime show doesn’t just feature stars, it creates them. This year’s left shark is #SelfieKid pic.twitter.com/nYfOdbRHJK — Jules Winters (@JulesWinters) February 5, 2018

This kid has no idea how much every girl who’s now in their 30’s would have given their kidney and part of their liver for this 15 years ago... #NSYNC #selfiekid #halftimeselfie #SuperBowl https://t.co/B0VHW3p36R — Faran Fronczak (@FaranFronczak) February 5, 2018