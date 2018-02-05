× Morgan County residents urged to be alert after reports of man in truck approaching kids

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be alert after two suspicious incidents involving children.

The sheriff’s office says both incidents happened at the Mooresville Manufactured Home Community and reportedly involved a white man with long curly hair approaching kids.

Officers responded to the first incident on Jan. 31 after an unknown person approached a 7-year-old girl in her front yard. The subject reportedly fled the area when the child’s mother came to the door.

The second incident occurred on Feb. 5 when an 11-year-old boy was reportedly approached by an unknown person while walking to his friend’s house. The child began running and the subject allegedly chased him.

During the first incident, the suspect was reportedly wearing a red bandana and red shoes. In both incidents, the sheriff’s office says he was driving a white and blue striped truck (possibly a Ford) with “junk and old tires in the bed of the vehicle.”

Residents are urged to be vigilant of suspicious activity and report anything unusual. Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (765) 342-5544.