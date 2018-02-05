RECIPE: Cherry Almond Chocolate Clusters

Cherry Almond Chocolate Clusters

1 cup almond — whole, toasted and chopped

1/2 cup dried cherries, chopped

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

In medium bowl toss together almonds and cherries. Line baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt half of the chocolate in microwave safe bowl for 1 minute in microwave, stir, add 1/2 again and repeat for 30 seconds and repeat

Stir chocolate until smooth; add fruit and nut mixture. Spoon by heaping tablespoons and place on waxed paper about 1″ apart. Refrigerate to cool and set; about 20 minutes. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Makes 12 chocolate treats

1 cluster = 1 serving

Per Serving: 164 Calories; 14g Fat (67.3% calories from fat); 4g Protein; 11g Carbohydrate; 4g Dietary Fiber; 0mg Cholesterol; 4mg Sodium.