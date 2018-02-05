× RECIPE: Quick Southern-style Greens

Quick Southern-style Greens

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 bunch of young greens such as kale, collards, mustard or a mix, trimmed and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon Marmite

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a pan over medium heat. Add olive oil to the pan.

When olive oil is hot, add shallots and garlic and sauté for a minute or two, until shallots become translucent.

Add greens and cook on medium heat until they’re tender. Add a little water to the pan if needed.

Stir in Marmite and red chili flakes.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Source: Chef Ian Phillips, Three Carrots

Greens braising in rich “potlikker” is a classic Southern comfort food, especially alongside macaroni and cheese. Cooks down South choose fatty pork bacon or ham hocks to give greens deep flavor. Chef Ian Phillips of Indianapolis vegan restaurant Three Carrots uses meatless Marmite instead. The greens in this quick saute taste as if they’ve been braising all day thanks to the dark brown yeast extract. It has the consistency of molasses and an intensely savory flavor.

Look for it at health food stores, specialty markets and the specialty section of some supermarkets. At the restaurant, Phillips serves these greens with seared cauliflower steaks, barbecue tofu or dairy-free mac and cheese.