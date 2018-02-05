Snow moving into central Indiana Monday night

SNOW DEVELOPS TONIGHT

We are dry for the evening commute but snow will arrive later Monday night. It is a fast moving system and when it starts, snow may fall rather quickly, but this system will move out fast. Snowfall will reach its peak after 10 p.m. and is expected to end well before sunrise.

If travelling late tonight, visibility will be reduced and roads will get slick fast, especially if headed northwest toward Chicago. Snow will cut off quickly in the early morning hours but not before a fresh coating of as much as 2 inches have fallen.