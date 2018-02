Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you didn't watch for the game, you definitely watched for the commercials.

Tide, Doritos, Pepsi, Dodge, Verizon... All getting lots of chatter online after the Super Bowl.

Kim Saxton is a clinical associate professor of marketing at the IU Kelley School of Business. She joined us on FOX59 Morning News with her insight on the most talked-about ads of the night.