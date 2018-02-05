× Tax Tips with Pete The Planner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Ready or not, tax season is once again upon us.

Overlooking common deductions can cost you big time in the long run.

Here at the three of the deductions people often forget about:

Out of pocket charity contributions

Interest paid on your student loans by your parents

Childcare tax credit

“Between those three you could conceivably save thousands on your taxes,” said Peter Dunn, a local financial expert.

It’s also important to remember it’s not too late to save money on your 2017 taxes.

Up until April 15, 2018 you can make a tax-deductible contribution to your IRA.

And finally, if you’re lucky enough to get a tax refund this year—spend it responsibly!

Here are three tips to make the most out of your tax refund:

Create an emergency savings account

Pay off debt

Treat yourself!

If you do decide to “treat yourself,” Pete the Planner says be careful how you do this.

“Don’t create a new obligation. Don’t go buy a car, because then you have a payment month after month. Do an experience,” said Dunn.