(Kids First on Fox) - February is National Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month. There are signs parents can recognize to help keep their teens safe. For more on what you can do to get out of a potentially violent situation, visit Social Health Association of Indiana.
Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month
-
The Julian Center receives nearly $750,000 to fight domestic abuse among teens
-
Professor finds school administrators are not prepared to respond to teen dating violence
-
FOX59 viewer tip leads to arrest of 3 teens connected to east side armed robberies
-
Indy teens spend MLK Day discussing ways to stop the violence
-
Local teens hosting ‘Take A Stand’ rally to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
-
Children who are spanked more likely to become violent toward future partners, study says
-
2017 Crime Wrap: Tracking Indianapolis Homicides
-
Delphi families urge anyone with information into teens’ murders to come forward this Christmas
-
Local investigators seeing more young people involved in crimes
-
Hoosiers work to stop human trafficking
-
-
$12 million in grants to be awarded to Marion County schools for drug abuse prevention
-
Parents say Butler botched daughter’s rape allegation, fear outcome of case
-
Indianapolis teen found murdered inside vacant apartment on northeast side