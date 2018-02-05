Victims of suspected drunk driving crash remembered by fans, friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Two families must now prepare to lay their loved ones to rest after a fatal crash. Police believe a suspected drunk driver crashed into Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeff Monroe early Sunday morning.

Members of Colts Nation and the Indianapolis community have been expressing their condolences to these families. One mother said she will always remember how Jackson went above and beyond to bring happiness to her family.

Mia Bradley's introduction to Jackson occurred at Riley Hospital for Children when Colts players went from one room to another singing Christmas carols. Jackson was a part of this group and wanted to do more for seven-year-old Amaya, who was diagnosed with cancer on December 15.

According to Bradley, Jackson asked the child what she liked and then left.

"He ended up coming back maybe 15 minutes later," Bradley said. "He had one of those rRley wagons full of toys for her."

Bradley said the linebacker returned to their room by himself to deliver coloring books, crayons and toys.

"He brightened up our life at a point when we were so low, so low,"Bradley said. "He didn’t even know us. He didn’t have to do that. He could’ve just went on about his day. But he came back to make sure my daughter had a good Christmas."

Bradley said Jackson shared words of encouragement as Amaya started her cancer treatment.

"He was like you know your daughter is strong, you guys are not defeated," Bradley said. "He doesn’t even know that was such an amazing stress reliever. Just something that he might’ve thought was small but to us was very big. He was an awesome man."

When this family learned of the crash that caused Jackson's death, the emotions were strong.

"Me and my son had to explain to my daughter what happened," Bradley said. "She was very sad. She was like 'Mommy, I know somebody like that is going to heaven because he cared about people he didn’t even know.'"

The last post Jackson shared to his Instagram page was of photos from his visit to Riley the day he met Bradley and her daughter.

Jeff Monroe's friends are also chiming in with memories.

"I really want people to know that Jeff was one of the kindest people I have ever known," said James Gibson. "He would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend, a neighbor or family. He was always putting others first. His wife was his world and he lover her with everything."

The Chief Operating Officer at Allison Payment Systems said Monroe worked at the company for about twenty years and will be very missed.

"Jeff was an individual who would do just about anything to help," said Clint Miller, a longtime co-worker. "If you needed advice or a ride to work, Jeff wouldn't hesistate to offer his assistance. He was loved by his co-workers and enjoyed his job as a printer operator very much. Uber/Lyft were his part time endeavors."