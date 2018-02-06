Another slick, icy start before additional snow returns tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow from the overnight has ended! As forecast, an inch or less fell in downtown with 1 to 2 inches in our northern viewing area. It was another light snow event, but roads are snow covered and school delays and closures are now coming in. Expect a slow rush hour and a few accidents to tie things up to begin our day! Another dry day today with some sunshine, as temperatures slowly return to near 30° by 4 p.m., along with some very light winds.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. for our southern counties, including the cities of Bloomington, Columbus and Rushville. Snowfall totals will range between 1" to 2" and should begin late tonight and through Wednesday's morning rush hour. For Indianapolis, an inch or less at best! Roads will once again become snow covered and slick in spots for the A.M. rush hour (Wednesday).

Quieter weather return for Thursday and Friday while temperatures SLOWLY trend warmer...