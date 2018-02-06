Carmel teen’s bread tag dress to be featured in local art gallery

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student who collected nearly two million bread tags and made a dress using thousands of them will see her art on display.

The Carmel Arts Council’s Children’s Art Gallery will feature Danielle Rothchild this month. The teen is the founder of “Danielle Cares for Chairs,” a nonprofit group that collects bread ties to raise money for wheelchairs.

Rothchild, a senior at Carmel, received a grant from “Disney-Be Inspired” to host an event at school in January. She surprised a young girl with a power wheel car customized to her specific needs.

The gallery will feature the dress she made as well as a purse. She originally made them for a project focused on collecting items that needed to be recycled and made into something else. She continued collecting bread tags in order to help the environment.

She later learned about an 80-year-old woman in South Africa who collected and sold bread tags for money to buy wheelchairs for people who need them. Rothchild decided to do the same thing back home, asking hospitals, restaurants and schools to save bread tags for her.

She recycled the tags and used the money to buy mobility chairs. Her collection stands at nearly two million. Next month, she hopes to create the world’s longest bread tag chain for the Guinness Book of World Records.

The exhibit at the CAC Children’s Art Gallery will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will also open during the Carmel Arts & Design District’s Gallery Walk on Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more about Rothchild’s charity here.