Firefighters encourage use of stove covers after camera captures dog starting fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHWICK, Mass. – A dog accidentally started a fire while stealing a pancake from on top of a stove in a Massachusetts home.

The Southwick Fire Department recently shared surveillance video of the incident to encourage fire safety.

The department says one of the family’s dogs accidentally hit the ignition while helping itself to the leftovers. Within minutes, the items on the stove ignited and the home’s fire alarm went off.

Fortunately, the family had a security system that alerted the fire department, which responded to quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters say this incident serves as a reminder to look into safety covers for your stove controls, especially if you have pets or young children.