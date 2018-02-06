× Ganassi announces PNC Bank as primary sponsor of Scott Dixon’s #9 Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing has unveiled the car Scott Dixon will drive for the 2018 IndyCar season, of which PNC Bank is the primary sponsor. From the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Tuesday, the team debuted the blue and orange paint scheme for the #9. PNC has been affiliated with CGR since 2013.

“For us it’s nice to have a primary sponsor but also a sponsor that is going to be able to activate,” four-time IndyCar Series champion Dixon said. “It’s not just a sticker on the car, gone are those days, it’s a real activation program and excited to be driving the #9 PNC Bank car and hopefully we can find victory lane a lot this year.”

The relationship between Ganassi and the Pittsburgh-based financial institution began well before he became a team owner, so the move to make them a primary sponsor was fitting.

“I sort of grew up with PNC Bank, my first checking account I opened when I was 10 or 12 years old was with PNB, Pittsburgh National Bank,” the Pittsburgh native fondly recalled. “So I’ve been watching that company grow into a world class financial institution and now pairing them up with a world class driver like Scott Dixon, for me in racing, seems like a natural. I look forward to the 2018 season with a lot of momentum going in now with a win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

Just last week, Dixon led the Ganassi team to a win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which marked the 200th win for the Ganassi organization.

“It was fantastic,” Dixon said of capturing the Ganassi victory alongside Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook. “Obviously you want to kick off the season in a winning way and that definitely came true. Our team did a hell of a job to make that happen, very proud to be part of this team celebrating 200 wins and have been very lucky to be a part of that maybe 44 or 45 times. So, excited to be a part of that milestone and it just shows you what Chip has been able to accomplish in a somewhat pretty short career.”

Dixon is currently fourth on the IndyCar all-time wins list, just one victory shy of tying Michael Andretti. Dixon is scheduled to test at Phoenix later this week. The green flag on the 2018 season drops March 11 in St. Petersburg.