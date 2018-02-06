× Hamilton Southeastern diving coach resigns after being arrested for OWI

FISHERS, Ind. – An assistant diving coach for Hamilton Southeastern Schools has resigned after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Super Bowl Sunday.

The school district says it has accepted 37-year-old James D. Davidson’s resignation after reviewing the matter.

Fishers police say they found Davidson asleep behind the wheel of a black Chevy Monte Carlo at a green traffic signal in the area of 126th St. and Cumberland Rd.

While speaking with Davidson, officers say they observed a strong odor of alcohol and various physical signs of intoxication. He reportedly went on to fail numerous field sobriety tests and submitted to a blood draw.

Davidson was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. He’s been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a .15 BAC or greater.

“HSE Schools has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost seriousness,” said the school corporation.