Josh McDaniels decides not to accept job as Colts head coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Josh McDaniels era with the Indianapolis Colts is over before it officially began.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirms to FOX59 that McDaniels has informed the team he will not be accepting its head coaching position after agreeing to a contract. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts announced early Tuesday they had agreed with McDaniels to succeed Chuck Pagano, and a formal press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Schefter reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached McDaniels over the past 48 hours and “sweetened’’ his contract to keep him from relocating to Indianapolis. He will remain Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator for seventh consecutive season.

The Colts, meanwhile, are in scramble mode.

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.