Local artists showcase talents during 22nd annual “Art and Soul” event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More than 100 local artists are showcasing their talents in celebration of Black History Month, as the Arts Council of Indianapolis hosts the 22nd annual "Art and Soul" event.

Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, artists and actors are performing Wednesday through Saturday, all month long. Each show is free and starts at 12:15 p.m. at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

This year’s theme is "Rise" from Maya Angelou’s poem, "Still I Rise," a theme that encourages the community to embrace art that lifts people up.

One of this year's featured artists is dancer Lauren Curry, a member of the Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective.

"I think it’s important to recognize how far we’ve come, and that does not at all mean that we should settle for where we’re at. This celebration is a beautiful jumping off point into the future of what’s possible in Indianapolis." Curry said.

You can watch Curry's performance on Thursday, February 8th.