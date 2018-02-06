Two firefighters under investigation after Ohio teen’s hair chopped off as punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASKINS, Ohio – Two volunteer firefighters are on leave after an Ohio family dispute about a child's haircut resulted in investigations, according to the fire chief.

It stems from a now-viral Facebook post by the girl's mother, according to WJW, which infers her daughter's long hair was cut dramatically short as a possible punishment for getting highlights on her birthday.

According to Haskins Police Chief Colby Carroll, they, along with Wood County Children's Services, are investigating a potential child abuse complaint. Carroll says the girl's mother alleges the child's stepmother and father, who are firefighters, ordered the haircut as punishment.

"I've been doing this since '92 and I've never had a case I would say that's like this," said Carroll. "Mom was upset with how her child was being cared for -- lack of better terms."

Middleton Township Fire Chief Steve Asmus says the firefighters will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigations. Asmus, who would not name the individuals involved, says they have been on the staff for around two years and he has never received a complaint regarding their work.

No charges have been filed against either party as of Monday evening. WJW reached out to the woman who issued the complaint but did not receive a response.