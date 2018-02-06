More than a dozen people arrested in Bloomington drug investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police in Bloomington arrested more than a dozen people as part of an investigation into drug dealing in the area.

The investigation began in September, when detectives targeted suspected opioid dealers, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Investigators believed drugs were being brought to Bloomington from Chicago, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Capt. Steve Kellams said many of the people arrested in the case have ties to the Chicago area. Undercover officers and confidential informants carried out a series of drug purchases while detectives observed through surveillance.

The operation included assistance from the Indiana State Police, Ellettsville Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Marshals Service.

Police recovered a rifle, a shotgun, three handguns, a stolen handgun and a stolen motorcycle during the investigation. They also seized small amounts of heroin, cocaine and meth.

The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation: