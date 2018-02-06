× Police: Teen badly cuts leg on broken glass during Muncie pawn shop burglary; 2 arrested

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police are investigating a burglary at a Muncie pawn shop.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were searching for a stolen SUV. A witness told authorities a white truck was seen at the location where the vehicle was stolen.

During the search, they got a call from a hospital saying three people had arrived in a white truck. Two were adults and one was a juvenile with a serious, potentially life-threatening leg injury.

Police say they took the SUV and rammed it into Prairie Creek Pawn Inc., located at 701 South Burlington Drive.

Inside the store, police say hammers were used to smash glass cases. They said the shop was “a mess.”

During the robbery, authorities believe the juvenile, about 13-14 years old, cut his leg on one of the cases.

About five guns were stolen from the store, and police believe at least two of the suspects may be connected to a gun store burglary in Anderson.

The two adults were arrested, and the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were able to recover some of the guns.