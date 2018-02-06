× Portillo’s announces plans to open restaurant on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just several months after the opening of the Portillo’s location in Fishers, they’ve announced plans to open a second central Indiana location – this time on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Chicagoland restaurant company announced plans for a new location at the old Don Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen on U.S. 31 just south of East Stop 11 Road. An opening date has not yet been set. A release from the restaurant says it’s slated to open later this year.

“Portillo’s has enjoyed such a warm and positive reception from our Indiana-based fans,” CEO Keith Kinsey said. “Indianapolis’ vibrant retail area is the perfect fit for our next restaurant. We look forward to continuing our expansion throughout the state.”

Once complete, the restaurant will feature a Prohibition-themed interior, drawing décor inspiration from the 1920’s era. The 9,000-square foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio, and double-lane drive-thru.

Guests will be able to enjoy Portillo’s signature Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

In addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

Fans can register for a chance to attend a sneak peek training meal prior to opening and receive updates on the Portillo’s Indianapolis location by signing up here.