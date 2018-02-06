President Trump tweets about crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player, Uber driver: ‘So disgraceful’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump waded into a local story Tuesday, tweeting about the crash that killed an Indianapolis Colts player and an Uber driver.

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe died early Sunday morning when a pickup truck hit them on I-70 near Holt Road.

Police said Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Investigators said his blood-alcohol level was 0.239—nearly three times the legal limit.

Indiana State Police said Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant, had been deported in both 2007 and 2009.

The president tweeted about the case Tuesday morning, renewing his calls for tougher immigration laws and increased border protection.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” he tweeted.

A few minutes later, he posted, “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken.”

Orrego-Savala appeared for an advisement of rights hearing Tuesday morning. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday.