RECIPE: Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake with Macerated Raspberries

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake with Macerated Raspberries

For the Cake

6 ounces 60% bittersweet chocolate

(1 cup chips)

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ cup cocoa powder, plus more for dusting

3 large eggs

For the macerated raspberries

6 ounces raspberries

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon lime juice

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Bake the cake

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Cut a sheet of parchment paper into a circle to fit the bottom of an 8-inch springform pan, then place the parchment circle in the pan. Grease the entire pan, including the parchment paper.

Place the chocolate and butter in a glass measuring cup. Fill a large skillet halfway with water and heat to a slow simmer. Once the water is simmering, turn off the heat, place the measuring cup in the water, and stir until the chocolate is fully melted.

Once the chocolate is melted, pour it into a bowl; gradually stir in the maple syrup, then the cocoa powder. Whisk in each of the eggs, one by one, until the batter is silky and dark.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth it into an even layer with a spatula. Bake around 25 minutes until the middle is just set. Cool in the pan on a wire rack until the cake reaches room temperature, about 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Before serving, carefully remove the springform pan sides. Invert the cake onto a plate, and gently remove the parchment from the bottom. Revert the cake onto a serving platter and dust with cocoa powder.

Macerate the raspberries

Prior to serving, place the raspberries in a small bowl with the maple syrup, lime juice, and vanilla extract, and let sit for 30 minutes to 1 hour or more, gently stirring occasionally. The raspberries will break down and become syrupy the longer they sit.

To serve, cut the cake into slices and top with macerated raspberries.

Notes

Serves 10 to 12

Storage: Cool completely, then place the cake in a sealed plastic bag and freeze for up to 1 month. To thaw, place in the refrigerator for several hours until thawed.

Recipe from A Couple Cooks