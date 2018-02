Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- All over social media, people are asking what will happen to their 401Ks after a big drop on the stock market.

Financial experts say, don't be worried. They say the market had grown so much in the past year, it needed to level out at some point. It could actually be good for your funds.

Financial expert, Linda Conti, joined us on FOX59 Morning News to explain what this move means for the average person.