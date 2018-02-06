Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of system expected to affect morning commute

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued and now expanded this afternoon. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Dry time holds for the Tuesday evening commute, but this system moves up overnight and reaches its peak from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. It is looking rather slick for the Wednesday morning commute.
SLICK ESPECIALLY SOUTH
Snowfall will be heaviest south as the storm system takes the southern route. A bit of freezing rain and snow is expected far south and southeast with more moisture directed there. Snow will primarily fall in south-central Indiana with amounts of 2″ possible from Bloomington to Columbus. Lesser amounts of snow accumulation are expected from Indianapolis and the northwest portion of the state.
There is a significant threat of ice accumulation in downstate Indiana, especially near the Ohio River. Winter Weather Advisories are posted there and I’m posting the WPC probability of .10″ of ice accumulation below. Icy conditions are possible from northeast Arkansas to Kentucky into southern Ohio