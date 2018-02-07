Butler’s LaVall Jordan stops by FOX59 to celebrate Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Butler University head basketball coach LaVall Jordan stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to celebrate Black History Month.

Coach Jordan talked about the Bulldog's season and how he's preparing his team for March Madness.

Jordan graduated from Butler with a degree in journalism and says his gift for mentoring young people is part of what led him to coaching. He is a husband and father of three girls.

When it comes to inspiring excellence and learning from the legacy of black leaders who contributed so much to this country, Coach Jordan has this advice for his daughters and young people, "Have a huge amount of faith because even when it's not looking like what you want it to look like you have to believe it's going to happen one day and then continue to just work like crazy to get there."

Jordan says he's thrilled to be part of the Butler family serving the central Indiana community and inspiring others to be all they were created to be. ​