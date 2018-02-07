× Colts reveal Andrew Luck isn’t throwing a football, but insist he’s ‘in a good place’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While discussing the stunning events that resulted in Josh McDaniels remaining in New England and the Indianapolis Colts resuming their head coaching search, general manager Chris Ballard offered an Andrew Luck update.

Or, truth be told, a non-update on the Colts’ $140 million quarterback. There’s still so much we don’t know, and won’t until Luck resumes throwing with regularity and aggressiveness.

The latest phase of Luck’s on-going rehabilitation from surgery on his right shoulder 13 months ago has him on the West Coast working with throwing specialists Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

Luck is throwing some type of ball, but not a football. His current regimen is focused “on his throw motion and he’s working on his arm speed right now,’’ Ballard said.

The Colts have remained in contact with Luck, his doctors and the QB gurus.

“At this point, we feel very strongly that Andrew is in a good place,’’ Ballard said. “He doesn’t need surgery. I have not gotten that from the two doctors that he’s seen here after the season. His strength is good.’’

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday there were doctors who have concerns with Luck’s right shoulder and he might wind up needing additional surgery.

The real issue is how Luck’s right shoulder responds once his rehab again advances to sustained, strenuous throwing. When he handled four controlled throwing sessions in practice in October, he experienced soreness and swelling in the shoulder. A cortisone shot and cessation of throwing didn’t alleviate the problem, and the team placed Luck on the injured reserve list Nov. 2.

Ballard, who noted Luck had no contact with McDaniels during the team’s courtside with him, was asked if the doctors are able to accurately address the possible need for a follow-up procedure at this point of his rehab.

“I don’t know if with a shoulder you can accurately ever assess where you’re at,’’ he replied. “It’s a very subjective part of the body and especially with a thrower.

“But I know what we’re being told right now and we’re very confident going forward.’’

Luck also was optimistic when he last talked with the local media Dec. 29. He had just returned from a six-week stay in the Netherlands to concentrate on his rehab.

Luck insisted his right shoulder felt “stronger, more stable,’’ and he was “more confident in it.’’ He emphasized he wasn’t anticipating a second surgery and his availability for 2018 wasn’t “in jeopardy at all.’’

“I plan on being ready for everything. Everything official; NFL offseason schedule,’’ Luck said.

The Colts report for their offseason conditioning program in early April.

“Yes,’’ Luck said, “I plan on being ready.’’

Ballard’s appreciation for Luck has been unwavering.

“He’s doing everything right to get himself ready to play and I’m very confident, he’s very confident, that he’s going to come back and prove a lot of people wrong,’’ he said. “I’m very proud of the kid, wouldn’t want anybody else on our team.

“We want our team to match what he has inside.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.