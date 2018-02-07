× Court docs: Jared Fogle wants judge recused from child porn case because she has teen daughters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle wants Judge Tanya Walton Pratt recused from his child pornography case. The reason: he thinks she’s prejudiced because she has two teenage daughters.

According to court documents obtained by FOX59, Fogle filed a motion on February 1, 2018 asking Pratt to recuse herself. He believes she showed bias in the case because it involves a teenage prostitute and teen girls being illegally photographed.

Court documents show he also believes she wrongly allowed prosecutors to charge him with conspiracy.

Fogle, who was charged in a child exploitation case, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive child pornography and traveling to have sex with minors.

Pratt sentenced the former Subway pitchman to 15 and a half years in prison despite the fact that the maximum prison sentence prosecutors recommended in accordance with a plea on child pornography and child sex charges was 12.5 years. Pratt told Fogle the court had the authority to sentence him to up to 50 years.

Fogle also paid $1.4 million to 14 minor victims in the case for counseling, support and recovery.