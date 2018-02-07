× ESPN: Josh McDaniels’ agent, who also represents Colts GM Ballard, drops him after Colts mess

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Less than 24 hours after New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels backed out of the deal to take over the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts, his agent dropped him.

According to NFL.com, agent Bob LaMonte told McDaniels he’s making perhaps “the biggest professional mistake of his career” by backing out of this Colts job. LaMonte later terminated his relationship with the OC, calling the move “professional suicide,” ESPN reports.

LaMonte also represents Colts General Manager Chris Ballard.