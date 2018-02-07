× Family of Edwin Jackson releases statement, funeral arrangements set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson have released a statement following his and Jeffrey Monroe’s tragic deaths on Sunday.

It opens with, “The parents and family of Edwin Jackson would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming expressions of love, condolences, concern, and care during this sudden and tragic loss.”

The funeral and wake will take place down in Atlanta on Sunday and Monday.

Visitation will be Feb. 11 at Big Bethel AME Church at 6 p.m.

His celebration of life will be on Monday at 11 a.m. It will also be at Big Bethel AME.

On Sunday, Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were fatally struck on I-70 by a suspected drunk driver.

Read the full statement below: