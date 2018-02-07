Former Colt weighs in on coach search

Posted 9:10 AM, February 7, 2018, by

The Josh McDaniels era with the Indianapolis Colts ended before it began. Just hours after the team announced the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator would replace Chuck Pagano, he backed out. Joe Staysniak hosts 1070 The Fan. We invited the former Colt to talk about where the search for a new coach goes from here.