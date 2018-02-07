× Indiana Senate passes bill allowing guns in churches at schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Churchgoers would have broader permission to be armed while worshipping under a bill approved by the Indiana Senate.

Current Indiana law makes it a felony to carry a gun at a church if it is located on school grounds. The measure by Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis would allow worshippers to have guns at those locations so long as it is during services.

Designated volunteers and employees would be allowed to carry a gun at all times. The bill would still allow churches to ban attendees from being armed in the pews.

Supporters say they are fearful after a gunman killed about two dozen people at a rural Texas church in November.

The measure by was approved in a 43-5 vote Tuesday. It now moves to the House.