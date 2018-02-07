× Light snow ending this morning; pattern remains active through weekend!

Areas of light snow are now winding down! Totals were low, as forecast, with less than an inch here in the city. Roads are still slick and the hardest hit areas overnight were in southeastern Indiana. The mixed bag of snow and freezing rain will result in slow travel for I-65 near Louisville and I-74 near Cincinnati. Otherwise, interstates are getting treated but still expect some delays for the morning rush. Rural roads are messy and some school delays will be likely, especially for the southern half of the state.

This afternoon should have us dry with a few limited peeks of sunshine, as highs reach the upper 20’s. Skies slowly clear tonight and temperatures will slip back into the lower teens. Drier, more tranquil, weather returns for your Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will bring us rain and snow! Snow chances on Saturday will fall along a line from Lafayette to Marion (Grant County), while rain falls in spots for Indianapolis and points south. Sunday brings better chances for the entire state with some snowy accumulations. With temperatures at or slightly above 32°, accumulations should not be huge but will be monitored with more updates in the days ahead.